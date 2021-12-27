PARK ON PERMANENT INDEPENDENT COUNSEL News Today 입력 2021.12.27 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says having a permanent independent counsel investigate the Daejang-dong land development project will be difficult. Permanent special probes are carried out at the request of the minister without approval from the National Assembly.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Rep. Jun Joo-hyae(People Power Party(Dec. 14, KBS1)) : "The Democratic Party can submit a bill on a special counsel probe if it's willing to do so."



[Soundbite] Rep. Park Sung-joon(Democratic Party) : "There is a law on appointing permanent special prosecutors."



The People Power Party is demanding that the Daejang-dong land development scandal be investigated by a special counsel. The ruling party wants it to be investigated by a permanent special counsel requested by the justice minister. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye is expressing opposition to the DP's proposition.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "The National Assembly could consider special probes on non-contentious issues. Otherwise, it's not easy."



Park expressed doubts that a special counsel will be able to produce politically neutral results with only 70 days left before the presidential election. He cited the example of the BBK special probe in 2007 when Lee Myung-bak was serving as president. Back then, the special counsel acquitted the former president of the charges, but he was convicted later after his term had ended. The minister also expressed dissatisfaction with how prosecutors have been handling the Daejang-dong scandal.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "The investigation into the lobbying scandal has not done enough to persuade the public."



Park is calling for support for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which he says symbolizes prosecutorial reform. The CIO has been under fire recently for being of little use.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "It's tantamount to telling a newly formed football team to win its first match."

