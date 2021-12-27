S. KOREA REPORTS 4,207 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.12.27 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.27 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation halted its gradual return to normal life and again toughened anti-virus measures ten days ago, daily infections have dropped to a 4,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 4,207 new cases as of the midnight today. This figure is down 1,212 from the previous day and 1,688 from the average daily tally of last week. The number of critically ill patients also fell by three to 1,078. But 55 more people died, bringing the death toll to 5,300.

S. KOREA REPORTS 4,207 NEW CASES

입력 2021-12-27 15:22:32 수정 2021-12-27 16:48:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation halted its gradual return to normal life and again toughened anti-virus measures ten days ago, daily infections have dropped to a 4,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 4,207 new cases as of the midnight today. This figure is down 1,212 from the previous day and 1,688 from the average daily tally of last week. The number of critically ill patients also fell by three to 1,078. But 55 more people died, bringing the death toll to 5,300.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

