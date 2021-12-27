기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
As the nation halted its gradual return to normal life and again toughened anti-virus measures ten days ago, daily infections have dropped to a 4,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 4,207 new cases as of the midnight today. This figure is down 1,212 from the previous day and 1,688 from the average daily tally of last week. The number of critically ill patients also fell by three to 1,078. But 55 more people died, bringing the death toll to 5,300.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 4,207 NEW CASES
[Anchor Lead]
As the nation halted its gradual return to normal life and again toughened anti-virus measures ten days ago, daily infections have dropped to a 4,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 4,207 new cases as of the midnight today. This figure is down 1,212 from the previous day and 1,688 from the average daily tally of last week. The number of critically ill patients also fell by three to 1,078. But 55 more people died, bringing the death toll to 5,300.
