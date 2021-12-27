기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Hit hard by the prolonged pandemic, small business owners will turn lights off in protest against the government’s decision to strengthen anti-virus rules. For the protest, they will operate with lights put out for four hours today evening and tomorrow. The association of small business owners says they will hold a massive rally and reject the tougher anti-virus rules if the government fails to devise measures to support them.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says the government will submit an application to join the Comprehensive Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership in next April. In an economic meeting on December 27, He said the government will speedily push forward with the procedures to join the CPTPP and a government task force will study the joining’s repercussions and measures to make up for such possible consequences. Hong added the government will also hold unofficial contact and discussions with members countries like Singapore, Mexico and New Zealand.
