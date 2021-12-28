S. KOREA TO INTRODUCE ORAL PILLS News Today 입력 2021.12.28 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will introduce Pfizer’s antiviral pills treating COVID-19. The oral drug is expected to help prevent serious deterioration of symptoms for COVID-19 patients and allow them to get treated at home without hospitalization.



[Pkg]



South Korea authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s oral pills targeting COVID-19. Clinical tests show that when taken within five days of symptoms onset, the antiviral treatment, called Paxlovid, is confirmed to be nearly 90 percent effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. The drug will be used for adults with mild-to moderate symptoms and at high risk of developing serious complications due to their old age and underlying ailments. It will also be given to children 12 years or older weighing at least 40 kilograms.



[Soundbite] Kim Kang-lip(Minister of Food and Drug Safety) : "It is expected to help prevent serious health deterioration of patients admitted to treatment centers or those being treated at home."



The oral treatment is comprised of two types of pills. One is to curb the multiplication of the virus and the other is to help the first pill’s effects last longer in the body. Patients are prescribed with a five-day remedy of taking three pills twice daily. It is expected to cost some 630,000 won but will be provided to COVID-19 patients for free. Paxlovid has been confirmed to be effective against even the variants including Delta. Studies are under way to find out if it can address the latest variant Omicron. The drug accompanies mild negative side effects like muscle pains, diarrhea and loss of taste as well as a rise in blood pressure.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "Most patients' symptoms improved after using the oral pill. The side effects were mild in most cases. So it is believed they are not that serious."



Patients who have liver or kidney disorders, or live on medications for angina or hyperlipidemia must consult with doctors first before using the oral COVID-19 treatment. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says it will continue to verify the safety of the oral pill and compensate patients who experience negative effects after taking them.

