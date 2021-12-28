기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
New COVID-19 cases dropped to 3,865 as of midnight today. The tally has dipped below 4,000 for the first time in 4 weeks. However the number of critical cases rose by 24 to 1,102, the second highest to date. The past 24 hours also saw 46 deaths. Some 29-thousand people are being treated at home while nine patients have been waiting for more than a day to get hospitalized. ICU bed occupancy rate stands at 76.7% while 57.7% of beds at infectious disease hospitals are in use.
- DAILY CASES DROP TO 3,865
