RIVAL PARTIES ON ALERT AFTER APOLOGY

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Rival parties are watching how the public is reacting to Kim Keon-hee's apology. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is searching for ways to boost his approval ratings in a joint effort with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol is looking to shift public sentiment towards him following his wife's apology. He has visited Daejang-dong to criticize his rival, Lee Jae-myung.
[Pkg]
Some Democratic Party members blasted Yoon Suk-yeol's wife for the way she issued her public apology. But the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, declined to comment, and only said it's up to the people to decide. However, he is watching closely how the approval ratings might change.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The approval ratings are changing little by little. It's more of a 'Dead Cross’ (Yoon's falling ratings) than a 'Golden Cross' (Lee's rising ratings)."
Lee Jae-myung, and former DP leader, Lee Nak-yon, are co-heading a committee on national vision. They are emphasizing teamwork to boost the candidate's approval ratings in contrast to the hostile atmosphere in the opposition party.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "It's an important time for achieving national unity. I am sincerely grateful to Lee Nak-yon for being part of this."
The day after the PPP presidential nominee's wife issued a public apology, Yoon visited Daejang-dong in Seongnam. His move was aimed at criticizing his rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung had the final say in this corruption scandal. He is the key piece of the puzzle."
Yoon tried to draw links between the Daejang-dong scandal and the incumbent administration's real estate policies.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "This election will be a judgement of the real estate policies. We must put an end to the DP's incompetency and failed real estate policies."
Rival party floor leaders sat down to discuss a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal, but failed to make any progress. The Justice and People's parties have agreed to jointly push for independent probes into the scandal and the allegation that Yoon Suk-yeol asked a prosecutor to get the opposition party to file criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year’s general elections.
Rival parties are watching how the public is reacting to Kim Keon-hee's apology. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is searching for ways to boost his approval ratings in a joint effort with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol is looking to shift public sentiment towards him following his wife's apology. He has visited Daejang-dong to criticize his rival, Lee Jae-myung.
[Pkg]
Some Democratic Party members blasted Yoon Suk-yeol's wife for the way she issued her public apology. But the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, declined to comment, and only said it's up to the people to decide. However, he is watching closely how the approval ratings might change.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The approval ratings are changing little by little. It's more of a 'Dead Cross’ (Yoon's falling ratings) than a 'Golden Cross' (Lee's rising ratings)."
Lee Jae-myung, and former DP leader, Lee Nak-yon, are co-heading a committee on national vision. They are emphasizing teamwork to boost the candidate's approval ratings in contrast to the hostile atmosphere in the opposition party.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "It's an important time for achieving national unity. I am sincerely grateful to Lee Nak-yon for being part of this."
The day after the PPP presidential nominee's wife issued a public apology, Yoon visited Daejang-dong in Seongnam. His move was aimed at criticizing his rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung had the final say in this corruption scandal. He is the key piece of the puzzle."
Yoon tried to draw links between the Daejang-dong scandal and the incumbent administration's real estate policies.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "This election will be a judgement of the real estate policies. We must put an end to the DP's incompetency and failed real estate policies."
Rival party floor leaders sat down to discuss a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal, but failed to make any progress. The Justice and People's parties have agreed to jointly push for independent probes into the scandal and the allegation that Yoon Suk-yeol asked a prosecutor to get the opposition party to file criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year’s general elections.
- RIVAL PARTIES ON ALERT AFTER APOLOGY
-
- 입력 2021-12-28 15:15:13
- 수정2021-12-28 16:46:10
[Anchor Lead]
Rival parties are watching how the public is reacting to Kim Keon-hee's apology. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is searching for ways to boost his approval ratings in a joint effort with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol is looking to shift public sentiment towards him following his wife's apology. He has visited Daejang-dong to criticize his rival, Lee Jae-myung.
[Pkg]
Some Democratic Party members blasted Yoon Suk-yeol's wife for the way she issued her public apology. But the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, declined to comment, and only said it's up to the people to decide. However, he is watching closely how the approval ratings might change.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The approval ratings are changing little by little. It's more of a 'Dead Cross’ (Yoon's falling ratings) than a 'Golden Cross' (Lee's rising ratings)."
Lee Jae-myung, and former DP leader, Lee Nak-yon, are co-heading a committee on national vision. They are emphasizing teamwork to boost the candidate's approval ratings in contrast to the hostile atmosphere in the opposition party.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "It's an important time for achieving national unity. I am sincerely grateful to Lee Nak-yon for being part of this."
The day after the PPP presidential nominee's wife issued a public apology, Yoon visited Daejang-dong in Seongnam. His move was aimed at criticizing his rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung had the final say in this corruption scandal. He is the key piece of the puzzle."
Yoon tried to draw links between the Daejang-dong scandal and the incumbent administration's real estate policies.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "This election will be a judgement of the real estate policies. We must put an end to the DP's incompetency and failed real estate policies."
Rival party floor leaders sat down to discuss a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal, but failed to make any progress. The Justice and People's parties have agreed to jointly push for independent probes into the scandal and the allegation that Yoon Suk-yeol asked a prosecutor to get the opposition party to file criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year’s general elections.
Rival parties are watching how the public is reacting to Kim Keon-hee's apology. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is searching for ways to boost his approval ratings in a joint effort with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol is looking to shift public sentiment towards him following his wife's apology. He has visited Daejang-dong to criticize his rival, Lee Jae-myung.
[Pkg]
Some Democratic Party members blasted Yoon Suk-yeol's wife for the way she issued her public apology. But the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, declined to comment, and only said it's up to the people to decide. However, he is watching closely how the approval ratings might change.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The approval ratings are changing little by little. It's more of a 'Dead Cross’ (Yoon's falling ratings) than a 'Golden Cross' (Lee's rising ratings)."
Lee Jae-myung, and former DP leader, Lee Nak-yon, are co-heading a committee on national vision. They are emphasizing teamwork to boost the candidate's approval ratings in contrast to the hostile atmosphere in the opposition party.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "It's an important time for achieving national unity. I am sincerely grateful to Lee Nak-yon for being part of this."
The day after the PPP presidential nominee's wife issued a public apology, Yoon visited Daejang-dong in Seongnam. His move was aimed at criticizing his rival.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Lee Jae-myung had the final say in this corruption scandal. He is the key piece of the puzzle."
Yoon tried to draw links between the Daejang-dong scandal and the incumbent administration's real estate policies.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "This election will be a judgement of the real estate policies. We must put an end to the DP's incompetency and failed real estate policies."
Rival party floor leaders sat down to discuss a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal, but failed to make any progress. The Justice and People's parties have agreed to jointly push for independent probes into the scandal and the allegation that Yoon Suk-yeol asked a prosecutor to get the opposition party to file criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year’s general elections.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-