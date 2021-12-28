CANDIDATES CLASH OVER TV DEBATE News Today 입력 2021.12.28 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The two leading candidates are locking horns over holding a TV debate. Lee Jae-myung is urging Yoon Suk-yeol to accept a TV debate, while Yoon is saying that it will be meaningless. What political calculations are they making? And how did candidates do in past presidential elections? Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Are TV debates good or bad for presidential candidates? Here is what Yoon Suk-yeol said over the weekend.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate(3ProTV)) : "In a debate, candidates will naturally attack rivals and defend themselves. It is difficult for them to explain their thoughts and opinions. It eventually ends up in an argument."



Lee Jae-myung lashed out at Yoon the very next day.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate(Dec. 26)) : "How to coordinate different stances and opinions? We can reach a rational conclusion through debates and rebuttals."



The election law stipulates that presidential candidates must participate in at least three TV debates. There is no particular limit on the number of TV debates media companies can host. During the 19th presidential election, six TV debates were held. For the 18th election, three debates were convened, the minimum number set by law. In addition to the legally defined number, more debates were held when candidates agreed. The PPP said Lee has changed his campaign promises often and it would be meaningless to hold TV debates. Yoon called on Lee to accept a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal if he wants to hold a TV debate.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "When Lee Jae-myung is refusing to cooperate with finding the truth, how can we sit down together and discuss the nation’s future? I feel ashamed, too."



The ruling party has proposed a bill to increase the minimum number of TV debates, hoping to hold as many as possible. It is criticizing Yoon for rejecting TV debates intentionally, following some disputes over his previous remarks.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate(Dec. 27, KBS The Live)) : "Yoon is saying he will participate in a TV debate if I accept a special counsel probe, making it look as if I am rejecting it. It seems his strategy is to drag me down."



Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party called for holding as many TV debates as possible to ensure an unscripted contest. She claimed the power abuse scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration happened because the minimum number of TV debates were held for the 18th presidential election. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party also agreed on the need to hold more TV debates.

