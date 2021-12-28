GOV'T TO PURCHASE LOCAL RICE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The ruling Democratic Party and government held talks this morning and agreed to purchase 200,000 tons of locally produced rice next month to help stabilize prices. The DP said that out of the surplus amount of 270,000 tons of rice this year, the government will isolate 200,000 tons from the market at the earliest time and will monitor the market situation and private sector stockpiles before deciding measures for the remaining 70,000 tons. Farmers have been demanding the government make purchases to prevent a plunge in prices.
