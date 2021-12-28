기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in government as a "very bad" administration over utility fee hikes scheduled after the presidential election. In a social media post, Yoon questioned why the rates were raised not before but right after the election. He accused President Moon of acting as the campaign chief of his rival, Lee Jae-myung. Yoon rhetorically asked that if utility charges did not go up at least before the election, would the public be deceived by the move and vote for the ruling party.
Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in government as a "very bad" administration over utility fee hikes scheduled after the presidential election. In a social media post, Yoon questioned why the rates were raised not before but right after the election. He accused President Moon of acting as the campaign chief of his rival, Lee Jae-myung. Yoon rhetorically asked that if utility charges did not go up at least before the election, would the public be deceived by the move and vote for the ruling party.
- YOON CRITICIZES MOON'S ADMINISTRATION
-
- 입력 2021-12-28 15:15:23
- 수정2021-12-28 16:45:43
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in government as a "very bad" administration over utility fee hikes scheduled after the presidential election. In a social media post, Yoon questioned why the rates were raised not before but right after the election. He accused President Moon of acting as the campaign chief of his rival, Lee Jae-myung. Yoon rhetorically asked that if utility charges did not go up at least before the election, would the public be deceived by the move and vote for the ruling party.
Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in government as a "very bad" administration over utility fee hikes scheduled after the presidential election. In a social media post, Yoon questioned why the rates were raised not before but right after the election. He accused President Moon of acting as the campaign chief of his rival, Lee Jae-myung. Yoon rhetorically asked that if utility charges did not go up at least before the election, would the public be deceived by the move and vote for the ruling party.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-