[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has criticized the Moon Jae-in government as a "very bad" administration over utility fee hikes scheduled after the presidential election. In a social media post, Yoon questioned why the rates were raised not before but right after the election. He accused President Moon of acting as the campaign chief of his rival, Lee Jae-myung. Yoon rhetorically asked that if utility charges did not go up at least before the election, would the public be deceived by the move and vote for the ruling party.

YOON CRITICIZES MOON'S ADMINISTRATION

입력 2021-12-28 15:15:23 수정 2021-12-28 16:45:43 News Today

