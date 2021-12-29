NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.12.29 (15:28) 수정 2021.12.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



One hundred nine people were infected with the new omicron variant in just a single day to set a record high, causing concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might have become dominant in Korea as well. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of midnight today there are a cumulative total of 558 omicron cases in Korea. This is the first time that the daily omicron cases numbered more than 100 to set a record high since the first omicron-infected person was reported in Korea on December 1st. Meanwhile, 69 of the omicron cases came from abroad with 46 from the United States.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government finished developing a new rapid omicron testing method and will start using it tomorrow. At today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting, he also thanked private companies for their full cooperation in developing the test kit. He stressed that the best solution at the moment is to contain the spread of the omicron variant as much as possible while speeding up vaccination.

