기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
One hundred nine people were infected with the new omicron variant in just a single day to set a record high, causing concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might have become dominant in Korea as well. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of midnight today there are a cumulative total of 558 omicron cases in Korea. This is the first time that the daily omicron cases numbered more than 100 to set a record high since the first omicron-infected person was reported in Korea on December 1st. Meanwhile, 69 of the omicron cases came from abroad with 46 from the United States.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government finished developing a new rapid omicron testing method and will start using it tomorrow. At today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting, he also thanked private companies for their full cooperation in developing the test kit. He stressed that the best solution at the moment is to contain the spread of the omicron variant as much as possible while speeding up vaccination.
One hundred nine people were infected with the new omicron variant in just a single day to set a record high, causing concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might have become dominant in Korea as well. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of midnight today there are a cumulative total of 558 omicron cases in Korea. This is the first time that the daily omicron cases numbered more than 100 to set a record high since the first omicron-infected person was reported in Korea on December 1st. Meanwhile, 69 of the omicron cases came from abroad with 46 from the United States.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government finished developing a new rapid omicron testing method and will start using it tomorrow. At today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting, he also thanked private companies for their full cooperation in developing the test kit. He stressed that the best solution at the moment is to contain the spread of the omicron variant as much as possible while speeding up vaccination.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-12-29 15:28:11
- 수정2021-12-29 16:45:33
[Anchor Lead]
One hundred nine people were infected with the new omicron variant in just a single day to set a record high, causing concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might have become dominant in Korea as well. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of midnight today there are a cumulative total of 558 omicron cases in Korea. This is the first time that the daily omicron cases numbered more than 100 to set a record high since the first omicron-infected person was reported in Korea on December 1st. Meanwhile, 69 of the omicron cases came from abroad with 46 from the United States.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government finished developing a new rapid omicron testing method and will start using it tomorrow. At today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting, he also thanked private companies for their full cooperation in developing the test kit. He stressed that the best solution at the moment is to contain the spread of the omicron variant as much as possible while speeding up vaccination.
One hundred nine people were infected with the new omicron variant in just a single day to set a record high, causing concerns that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might have become dominant in Korea as well. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of midnight today there are a cumulative total of 558 omicron cases in Korea. This is the first time that the daily omicron cases numbered more than 100 to set a record high since the first omicron-infected person was reported in Korea on December 1st. Meanwhile, 69 of the omicron cases came from abroad with 46 from the United States.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that the government finished developing a new rapid omicron testing method and will start using it tomorrow. At today's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting, he also thanked private companies for their full cooperation in developing the test kit. He stressed that the best solution at the moment is to contain the spread of the omicron variant as much as possible while speeding up vaccination.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-