CLASHES BETWEEN CANDIDATES ESCALATE News Today 입력 2021.12.29 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Clashes between the two major presidential candidates are escalating further. The PPP's Yoon Suk-yeol says he refuses to have a televised debate with a criminal, while the DP's Lee Jae-myung says televised debates are required for presidential hopefuls. He blasted Yoon for rejecting debates and a special counsel probe.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol said earlier he would only have a televised debate with Lee Jae-myung if his rival agreed to be investigated by a special counsel. He called Lee a "criminal" and is refusing to have a debate with him.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The prosecutors are not investigating it. Once a probe begins, corruption will inevitably be revealed, which is equal to acknowledging his wrongdoing."



Despite accusations that his refusal constitutes a violation of the public's right to know, Yoon says a debate will only serve as a distraction from more important issues.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He's demanding a debate to hide his corruption. It is hard for me to accept it."



When meeting with the panel after a debate hosted by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club, Yoon said that as a former prosecutor he views Lee as a criminal in the Daejang-dong scandal. He alleged that profits reaped in the land development project are being used as slush funds. Lee blasted Yoon by saying his refusal to have a debate is tantamount to a denouncement of democracy.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Even when buying shoes, you're given a chance to compare. Voters need a chance to make their judgment."



Lee says Yoon's strategy is to refuse both a televised debate and a special counsel probe.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The opposition party is making unrealistic demands such as having a prosecutor appointed by them investigate this matter."



The DP says Yoon is avoiding policy debates because of the controversy over his remarks. The ruling party is stepping up pressure on Yoon, although it realizes chances of passing a bill on increasing the number of debates permitted by law are slim because it's tantamount to changing the rules. Political pundits say Yoon will likely look for ways to step up his offense, as other presidential candidates, such as Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo, are in favor of increasing the number of debates.

입력 2021-12-29 15:28:12

