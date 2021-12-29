JAPAN'S UNESCO REGISTRATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.12.29 (15:28) 수정 2021.12.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday we had a story about traces still found at Japan’s Sado mine testifying to forced Korean workers who toiled there during the colonial era. Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs has begun procedures to name the mining facilities a candidate site for registration on the UNESCO World Heritage list. But a Japanese official said they are not reviewing mentioning the forced labor part of history in the process.



[Pkg]



Japan’ Sado mines that operated in the early modern era had mobilized forced Korean labor. Writings and photos on display explain how mining took place inside the pit during a century long period.



[Soundbite] Sho Nahata(Sado Mine Managing Officer) : "This is the rail for the trams. (The trams went through here?) Yes."



But there is no mention of how Koreans were forced into labor during the Pacific War as Japan scrambled to secure war supplies. Niigata Prefecture which has been pushing for the site’s UNESCO designation said it is not considering mentioning the use of forced labor.



[Soundbite] Yumiko Oda(Niigata Prefecture official in charge of UNESCO) : "(You don’t know if forced labor-related facts will be included or not?) That’s right. (Is it not under review?) No. It’s not yet under review as far as it concerns Sado City and Niigata Prefecture."



Prefecture officials believe that is a matter to be decided by the Japanese government.



[Soundbite] Yumiko Oda(Niigata Prefecture official in charge of UNESCO) : "It’s a diplomatic issue so it falls under government decision. It’s difficult for me, a mere local official, to answer that question."



The Agency for Cultural Affairs chose the Sado mine as the sole candidate for World Heritage listing citing its outstanding universal value. However as the issue of UNESCO designation of colonial sites has been a sensitive bilateral issue with Korea as in the case of Hashima Island, Japan may well likely exclude the period in question and thereby omit related historic facts concerning the Sado mine. The Tokyo government is soon expected to formally submit its recommendation to UNESCO for the site’s inscription. The UN body will decide on the designation in 2023. In protest of Japan’s decision, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry called in a senior Japanese Embassy official and urged Tokyo to immediately withdraw its push to seek listing of the Sado mine.

