PROSECUTORS INVESTIGATE CIO OFFICIAL

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution started investigating Kim Jin-wook, an official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, for checking the communications data on reporters and politicians. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office transferred the complaint filed by a civic group to the Anyang Office of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The civic group claimed in the complaint that Kim violated the law by abusing his authority to look into the call records of a reporter just for talking with the accused on the phone although reporters are not CIO investigation targets.

