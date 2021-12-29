기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The prosecution started investigating Kim Jin-wook, an official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, for checking the communications data on reporters and politicians. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office transferred the complaint filed by a civic group to the Anyang Office of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The civic group claimed in the complaint that Kim violated the law by abusing his authority to look into the call records of a reporter just for talking with the accused on the phone although reporters are not CIO investigation targets.
The prosecution started investigating Kim Jin-wook, an official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, for checking the communications data on reporters and politicians. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office transferred the complaint filed by a civic group to the Anyang Office of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The civic group claimed in the complaint that Kim violated the law by abusing his authority to look into the call records of a reporter just for talking with the accused on the phone although reporters are not CIO investigation targets.
- PROSECUTORS INVESTIGATE CIO OFFICIAL
-
- 입력 2021-12-29 15:28:12
- 수정2021-12-29 16:45:33
[Anchor Lead]
The prosecution started investigating Kim Jin-wook, an official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, for checking the communications data on reporters and politicians. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office transferred the complaint filed by a civic group to the Anyang Office of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The civic group claimed in the complaint that Kim violated the law by abusing his authority to look into the call records of a reporter just for talking with the accused on the phone although reporters are not CIO investigation targets.
The prosecution started investigating Kim Jin-wook, an official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, for checking the communications data on reporters and politicians. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office transferred the complaint filed by a civic group to the Anyang Office of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office. The civic group claimed in the complaint that Kim violated the law by abusing his authority to look into the call records of a reporter just for talking with the accused on the phone although reporters are not CIO investigation targets.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-