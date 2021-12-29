LETTER OF REMINISCENCE News Today 입력 2021.12.29 (15:28) 수정 2021.12.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Just when we need it the most, we have one of the most heart-warming stories from a police station in Seoul. It began with the arrival of a single letter and two checks from New York. The sender, a Korean American in his 70s, wrote in the letter that he had mussel soup from a market vendor 50 years ago, but couldn't pay her back because he had no money. What's his story? Let's take a look



[Pkg]



An elderly citizen dropped by a local police station in Seoul on November 15 and handed over a letter. The letter was from a friend living in the U.S. It was inside a yellow envelope and told a story dating back five decades along with two 1,000 dollar checks.



[Soundbite] Hwang Yeong-sik(Sinchon Patrol Division) : "The sender said looking back on his life, he was so indebted to vendor who gave the bowl of mussel soup that he had to write the letter."



The New York resident, a man in his 70s, was a high school student in the mid-1970s when he moved from Gangwondo Province to Seoul and was living in the Shinchon area. One day when returning from work, he was so hungry that shamelessly, he asked a lady at a market selling mussel soup whether he could have a bowl. The lady gladly offered it to him. The man said he would pay her the next day but he knew he would still have no money the next day as well. After serving in the military, the man then immigrated to the United States and has lived there for 50 years. He wrote in the letter that he was so sorry for not paying at the time and out of belated gratitude, he is sending 2,000 dollars. The police determined it will be impossible to locate the person mentioned in the letter and donated the money to a local welfare organization instead. This was upon the man’s request that if the lady can’t be located, the money can be used to provide meals for those in need in the community.



[Soundbite] Hwang Yeong-ja(Sinchon social security consultation) : "We are so grateful. The donation will go a long way for Sinchon-dong during these difficult times."



This almost fairy tale-like incident is the perfect heart warming story that is much needed in the bitter winter cold.

LETTER OF REMINISCENCE

LETTER OF REMINISCENCE

입력 2021-12-29 15:28:13 수정 2021-12-29 16:45:33 News Today

