RISE CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS

[Anchor Lead]



About 2,000 fewer new cases were reported today compared to last Thursday’s daily number. The weekly case stats also started decreasing for the first time in roughly two months. But the number of patients in serious or critical condition is still on the rise. Consequently, the current level of social distancing is likely to be extended for two more weeks until the number of serious or critical cases stabilize.



[Pkg]



5,037 new cases were reported today, about 2,000 fewer than the number reported last Thursday. Authorities explained the decline is clear as more elderly citizens received the third shots and tougher disease control measures began to show results.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "The surge started to decline since last week and it is clearly on the decline."



Those who had been waiting for hospital beds have all been admitted, leaving the waiting list empty for the first time in 56 days. Bed occupancy rate has improved after more hospital beds were made available. However, authorities warned the latest decline in case numbers is just a beginning. It is still imperative to contain the spread and reduce the number of critical cases. The number of serious or critical cases exceeded 1,000 for the tenth straight day.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The number of serious or critical cases has been staying above 1,000. Moreover, the Omicron variant continues to threaten us."



Subsequently, toughened disease control measures are likely to be extended once more. Government and ruling party officials agreed disease control measures need to be prolonged and those in favor of extension within the Committee for COVID-19 Recovery have also gained support. Some experts suggested that disease control strategies should now be led by people’s voluntary participation, not by the government.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-chun(Co-chair, Committee for COVID-19 Recovery) : "It shouldn’t be the government leading and citizens following passively. I believe the measures made together by the government and people will be easier and more effective."



The government plans to announce the changes in disease control regulations tomorrow after discussing the matter with the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

