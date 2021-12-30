DP'S WELFARE POLICIES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has vowed to raise Korea's ranks in terms of quality of living to the 15th highest among OECD nations based on former DP chairman Lee Nak-yon's "new welfare" policies. He has also introduced new slogans targeting female voters and people in their 20s and 30s.
[Pkg]
DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has outlined his welfare policies aimed at improving people's lives. He says the quality of living in Korea is relatively low among the OECD countries compared to its status as one of the world's top-ten economies. He vowed to raise Korea's quality of life ranking to 15th.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "The harsh reality of having the most suicides must change. The issue of long working hours is another problem we must overcome."
Lee says he will base his policies on the New Welfare initiative proposed by Lee Nak-yon. The key to the initiative is minimum social guarantee in terms of housing, health care and home care in line with international standards. One of Lee Nak-yon's pledges was to provide childcare subsidies to households with children younger than 15.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP National Vision Committee Chair) : "New Welfare’ is a shortcut to achieving universal welfare. The 4th Democratic Party administration will introduce new welfare policies."
Lee Jae-myung appears to be determined to overcome controversies surrounding the Daejang-dong scandal and his family through his campaign pledges. He has also introduced new slogans, "Properly in the future" and "Lee Jae-myung for Me." He is targeting female voters, people in their 20s and 30s as well as moderate voters. Lee also visited the Five West Sea Islands Guard Unit on Thursday to encourage officials cracking down on illegal foreign fishing boats near the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea.
