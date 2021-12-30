YOON ATTENDS DAEGU'S ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.12.30 (15:14) 수정 2021.12.30 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol attended the launching ceremony of the Daegu election campaign committee today, following the one for the Gyeongbuk region yesterday. The opposition presidential candidate has been seeing a decline in his approval rating recently due to his wife’s fabrication of job experiences. He is spouting scorching criticism against the Moon Jae-in administration and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung at his party’s homeground.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol attended the election committee launching ceremony in the conservative Gyeongbuk region as his approval rating continues to drop. There he vehemently criticized the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Even the dictatorial government definitely bolstered the economy and built the basis for S. Korea’s industrialization. But what did this administration do? It is a nonsense administration that is both incompetent and criminal."



He emphasized the current administration must be replaced. Yoon also attacked his Democratic Party counterpart, Lee Jae-myung, by saying he is only good at disguises. He also hinted that he won’t be holding any TV debate with Lee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He should first open up about his shady ties to gangsters and his involvement in vicious crimes. This is absurd and ridiculous."



Throughout his 20-minute address, Yoon appeared quite worked up. At the site of Sinhanwul nuclear reactor number 3 and 4, where construction had been suspended under the Moon administration, he pledged to resume building the reactors immediately upon being elected. It appears he is trying to bring traditional support bases together to break through the recent controversies and overturn the situation. Near the site of his appearance, Our Republican Party held a protest demanding that Yoon apologize for prosecuting ex-President Park Geun-hye. On Thursday, Yoon attended the election committee launching ceremony in Daegu. During a press conference held afterwards, he said he welcomes the move to release former President Park Geun-hye.

YOON ATTENDS DAEGU'S ELECTION COMMITTEE

입력 2021-12-30 15:14:56 수정 2021-12-30 16:52:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol attended the launching ceremony of the Daegu election campaign committee today, following the one for the Gyeongbuk region yesterday. The opposition presidential candidate has been seeing a decline in his approval rating recently due to his wife’s fabrication of job experiences. He is spouting scorching criticism against the Moon Jae-in administration and ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung at his party’s homeground.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol attended the election committee launching ceremony in the conservative Gyeongbuk region as his approval rating continues to drop. There he vehemently criticized the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Even the dictatorial government definitely bolstered the economy and built the basis for S. Korea’s industrialization. But what did this administration do? It is a nonsense administration that is both incompetent and criminal."



He emphasized the current administration must be replaced. Yoon also attacked his Democratic Party counterpart, Lee Jae-myung, by saying he is only good at disguises. He also hinted that he won’t be holding any TV debate with Lee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He should first open up about his shady ties to gangsters and his involvement in vicious crimes. This is absurd and ridiculous."



Throughout his 20-minute address, Yoon appeared quite worked up. At the site of Sinhanwul nuclear reactor number 3 and 4, where construction had been suspended under the Moon administration, he pledged to resume building the reactors immediately upon being elected. It appears he is trying to bring traditional support bases together to break through the recent controversies and overturn the situation. Near the site of his appearance, Our Republican Party held a protest demanding that Yoon apologize for prosecuting ex-President Park Geun-hye. On Thursday, Yoon attended the election committee launching ceremony in Daegu. During a press conference held afterwards, he said he welcomes the move to release former President Park Geun-hye.