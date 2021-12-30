PROBE RESULTS OF NURI'S LAUNCH News Today 입력 2021.12.30 (15:14) 수정 2021.12.30 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The launch of the first Korean homegrown space rocket Nuri back in October was only half-successful because it failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit. The results of a probe into the failed mission have been announced.



[Pkg]



The first Korean-made space rocket Nuri was launched on October 21. The launch itself as well as the separation of the three-stage engine and dummy satellite was successful. However, the dummy satellite failed to enter orbit 700km above the Earth's surface. It happened because the rocket's engine shut down about 40 seconds earlier than planned. As a result, the rocket lacked propulsion power to place the satellite into orbit. A committee investigating the cause of the failed mission has announced the results of its two-month probe. The committee focused on the oxidizer tank in the third-stage engine. It concluded that the anchoring device of an internal helium tank fell off as buoyancy rose in the oxidizer tank during the flight. This led to the helium tank pushing a pipe inside the oxidizer tank and causing a crack. The ensuing oxidizer leak eventually prompted the early shutdown of the third-stage engine.



[Soundbite] Choi Hwan-seok(Committee investigating Nuri mission) : "We will devise a detailed plan and schedule of the next launch and improve the helium tank's anchoring device and the oxidizer tank's structure."



Now that the analysis into the cause of the first mission's failure is over, preparations for the second launch slated for May next year will likely gain pace.



[Soundbite] Lim Hye-sook(Minister of Science and ICT(Dec. 29)) : "The committee investigating the Nuri launch is almost finished analyzing the cause of the failure. Once the technical issues are resolved, we will conduct the second launch."



However, the second launch could be delayed as it's going to take time to fix problems uncovered in the first launch.

