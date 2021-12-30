FACELESS ANGEL LEAVES ANOTHER DONATION News Today 입력 2021.12.30 (15:14) 수정 2021.12.30 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A donor known as the faceless angel has again left a large sum of money in front of a community center in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province. The donor has continued this heartwarming year-end tradition for 22 years now.



[Pkg]



A phone call came to this community center at around 10 a.m. Employees rushed outside and came back with a box.



[Soundbite] Choi Yeong-myeon(Nosong Community Center) : "I received an anonymous text message. It was time. The donor left a box in the truck's cargo bay near the community center."



It contained a letter to children in need together with a piggy bank and bundles of money. This has been going every year. This year the "faceless angel" left nearly 70 million won. Starting with 584,000 won delivered by an elementary school student in April 2000, the donor has given roughly 808 million won to date. The donation was once robbed two years ago, but the angel did not stop giving. The donor came every year for 22 years. The money has gone on to help 6,000 households in need. This generosity leaves far-reaching impact as the year wraps up. As years go by, more and more people are moved by this generous act and children who received the money learn the real value of kindness.



[Soundbite] A letter from elementary school student(READ BY SUBSTITUTE) : "Dear Faceless Angel. Thank you for the scholarship. I will study harder and listen to my grandparents. I wish you good health and happiness."

FACELESS ANGEL LEAVES ANOTHER DONATION

입력 2021-12-30 15:14:57 수정 2021-12-30 16:52:49 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A donor known as the faceless angel has again left a large sum of money in front of a community center in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province. The donor has continued this heartwarming year-end tradition for 22 years now.



[Pkg]



A phone call came to this community center at around 10 a.m. Employees rushed outside and came back with a box.



[Soundbite] Choi Yeong-myeon(Nosong Community Center) : "I received an anonymous text message. It was time. The donor left a box in the truck's cargo bay near the community center."



It contained a letter to children in need together with a piggy bank and bundles of money. This has been going every year. This year the "faceless angel" left nearly 70 million won. Starting with 584,000 won delivered by an elementary school student in April 2000, the donor has given roughly 808 million won to date. The donation was once robbed two years ago, but the angel did not stop giving. The donor came every year for 22 years. The money has gone on to help 6,000 households in need. This generosity leaves far-reaching impact as the year wraps up. As years go by, more and more people are moved by this generous act and children who received the money learn the real value of kindness.



[Soundbite] A letter from elementary school student(READ BY SUBSTITUTE) : "Dear Faceless Angel. Thank you for the scholarship. I will study harder and listen to my grandparents. I wish you good health and happiness."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

