[Anchor Lead]



South Korea confirmed 269 new omicron cases on Friday, raising the total to 894. It’s the highest daily tally since the variant was first reported in the country on December 1. Of the new cases, 186 are from overseas and 83 are local transmissions. Some 70% of the overseas cases, or 131, are from the United States, followed by 19 infections from the UK, 9 from France and 5 from Canada.

The pandemic is found to have dealt a blow also to people’s health especially that of men. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency which analyzed health and chronic illness conditions of adults before and after the pandemic, male obesity rate rose from 41.8% in 2019 to 48% in a matter of one year. Women’s obesity rate edged up slightly from 25 to 27.7%.

