JAPAN REPORTS CIO INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2021.12.31 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is under fire over allegations that it checked phone records of journalists who are not under any investigation. Japanese newspapers Asahi and Tokyo Shimbun are also demanding explanation saying the CIO collected private information of their employees. Tokyo Shimbun said Friday the CIO is found to have checked communication records of a Korean employee at its Seoul bureau back in August. The daily suspected it could be a case of inappropriate information gathering that threatens freedom of press.

