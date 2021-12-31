기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

JAPAN REPORTS CIO INVESTIGATION
입력 2021.12.31 (15:11) 수정 2021.12.31 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is under fire over allegations that it checked phone records of journalists who are not under any investigation. Japanese newspapers Asahi and Tokyo Shimbun are also demanding explanation saying the CIO collected private information of their employees. Tokyo Shimbun said Friday the CIO is found to have checked communication records of a Korean employee at its Seoul bureau back in August. The daily suspected it could be a case of inappropriate information gathering that threatens freedom of press.
  • JAPAN REPORTS CIO INVESTIGATION
    • 입력 2021-12-31 15:11:40
    • 수정2021-12-31 16:46:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is under fire over allegations that it checked phone records of journalists who are not under any investigation. Japanese newspapers Asahi and Tokyo Shimbun are also demanding explanation saying the CIO collected private information of their employees. Tokyo Shimbun said Friday the CIO is found to have checked communication records of a Korean employee at its Seoul bureau back in August. The daily suspected it could be a case of inappropriate information gathering that threatens freedom of press.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!