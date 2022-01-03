IMPLEMENTATION OF VACCINE PASS News Today 입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ‘vaccine pass’ system is to be imposed on supermarkets and department stores. There's a heated debate over whether it is reasonable to apply this system even on supermarkets. Also, starting today, proof of vaccination will no longer be effective for individuals who were vaccinated with second doses more than six months prior and haven’t received booster shots.



Starting today, social distancing measures will be extended for two more weeks. Most of the measures will remain unchanged, but the vaccine pass program will now be applied to stores larger than 3,000 square meters, large supermarkets and department stores. Shoppers at a supermarket had varying opinions about the requirement. Some say large grocery stores should not be exempted, while others oppose the imposition of the vaccine pass even on places where people buy necessities.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeong-ryeol(Seoul Resident) : "Supermarkets are more open and crowded than small businesses. So supermarkets should have implemented the vaccine pass system earlier."



[Soundbite] Jo Gwan-ho(Seoul Resident) : "I’m 18 years old and it’s not easy for an unvaccinated person to go to even an Internet Cafe. It will be harder for me because I need to come to a supermarket."



Also starting Monday, vaccine passes will have expiration dates. Individuals who were vaccinated with second doses more than 180 days ago will not be able to access facilities implementing the vaccine pass system. This includes roughly 480,000 people who had completed basic vaccination on July 6th or before and haven’t received boosters shots yet. The vaccination expiration date can be checked by updating the electronic entry apps. When a vaccine pass is effective, a QR entry code will be framed in blue and the number of days since last vaccination shown. Authorities say the vaccination apps must be updated with the latest version if third vaccination info is to be included. Fines or administrative measures for vaccine pass violators will be imposed stating on January 10th after a grace period and from the 17th for supermarkets.

