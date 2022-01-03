PM ON COVID-19 POLITICS News Today 입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the battle against COVID-19 is about protecting the life and safety of the people and it is not a issue that can be politically negotiated. He added many people worry that the anti-pandemic posture could be affected by political events like the upcoming presidential and local elections. Kim then asked public officials to stay balanced and guard against all attempts to take advantage of the pandemic politically.

PM ON COVID-19 POLITICS

입력 2022-01-03 15:47:25 수정 2022-01-03 16:46:34 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the battle against COVID-19 is about protecting the life and safety of the people and it is not a issue that can be politically negotiated. He added many people worry that the anti-pandemic posture could be affected by political events like the upcoming presidential and local elections. Kim then asked public officials to stay balanced and guard against all attempts to take advantage of the pandemic politically.