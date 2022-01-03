기사 본문 영역

PM ON COVID-19 POLITICS
입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the battle against COVID-19 is about protecting the life and safety of the people and it is not a issue that can be politically negotiated. He added many people worry that the anti-pandemic posture could be affected by political events like the upcoming presidential and local elections. Kim then asked public officials to stay balanced and guard against all attempts to take advantage of the pandemic politically.
