SURGE IN AHN’S APPROVAL RATE

[Anchor Lead]
The results of new year public polls show that Lee Jae-myung's approval ratings are going up, while those of Yoon Suk-yeol are declining. What's particularly noteworthy is the rising ratings of Ahn Cheol-soo, who denies he wants to merge with any of the candidates. Ahn's possible merger with one of the candidates is now the issue of major concern in the political circles.
[Pkg]
The results of public polls conducted ahead of the start of 2022 show Ahn Cheol-soo is gaining popularity among voters. A KBS poll shows Ahn's approval ratings surged from 4.8 percent on Dec. 20 to 8.1 percent in two weeks. His approval rating among moderate voters surpass 10 percent. During the same period, Yoon Seuk-yeol saw his approval ratings fall nearly 7 percentage points. The possibility of Ahn merging with one of the candidates is now a hot issue in political circles. But Ahn himself has brushed away the speculation.
[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Party Pres. Candidate) : "I am determined to become President and replace the ruling party to usher in a better era as its pioneer."
Ahn warned previously that by promoting his moral standards and policies in January, he could turn the presidential race into a three-way one around the lunar new year's holiday. Things have become especially complicated for the People Power Party. It used to underestimate Ahn's influence and even suspended merger talks, but now it might need to adjust its strategies. The PPP's election committee head Kim Chong-in said recently the party could benefit partially from the merger. PPP chief Lee Jun-seok says the party needs to sway voters in their 20s and 30s rather than push for a unified candidate.
[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP chair (Jan. 2, MBN)) : "Up until one month ago, we did not need Ahn Cheol-soo. Pushing for a merger with him all of a sudden just to win the election is nonsense."
It all comes down to approval ratings. The main opposition's next step depends on whether Ahn's rise in ratings continues or is just temporary, as well as on how Yoon's ratings change. The ruling party is also closely monitoring the situation.
- SURGE IN AHN’S APPROVAL RATE
- 입력 2022-01-03 15:47:25
- 수정2022-01-03 16:46:34
[Anchor Lead]
