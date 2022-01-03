NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.

President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-01-03 15:47:25 수정 2022-01-03 16:46:34 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.

President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.