기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-01-03 15:47:25
    • 수정2022-01-03 16:46:34
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!