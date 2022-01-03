기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-01-03 15:47:25
- 수정2022-01-03 16:46:34
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
The People Power Party’s campaigning commander in chief Kim Chong-in says his party will overhaul its election committee and show that it is working hard to meet the demand of the people. He also mentioned a possible personnel reshuffle as part of the reform. Kim added the committee overhaul will be discussed with party chairman Lee Jun-seok to reflect his opinions.
President Moon Jae-in says in a New Year’s message that the government will continue to seek a path to normalize inter-Korean relations and establish irreversible peace on the peninsula. He also hoped the next government will also work to hold dialogue with North Korea. Moon stressed he will not cease his efforts to complete the peace process until his term ends. The president added now is the time when the two Koreas’ determination and cooperation are crucial and the international community will also positively respond if they resume dialogue and cooperation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-