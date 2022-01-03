LIFE IN KOREA FOR AFGHANS News Today 입력 2022.01.03 (15:47) 수정 2022.01.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Afghan special contributors who fled their Taliban-controlled homeland and came to Korea last year are staying at temporary housing in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province. They are spending their time learning the Korean language and culture.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Hi! Hi! Friends!"



This is a Korean language class for children of the Afghan special contributors. They sing and dance to a children’s song. They neatly write the Korean alphabet hangeul. Their mothers also have been studying Korean for the past four months.



[Soundbite] (Afghan Special Contributor) : "Hello, teacher. I can speak Korean well because you helped me a lot."



They also learn taekwondo, kicking with a shout of concentration. These students all earned yellow belts recently. Female students listen carefully to the instructors even while adjusting their hijabs from time to time. 387 Afghan citizens, who came to Korea last August as special contributors, have been staying at the Korea Coast Guard Academy in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province since October. Girls have been looking forward to the new year, dreaming of the day they go to school.



[Soundbite] (Family member of Afghan Special Contributor) : "I couldn’t go to school in Afghanistan. I want to go to school in Korea soon."



This baby was still in the mother's womb upon arrival in Korea. The mother gave birth in October, two months later. The parents took one letter from hanguk, which means Korea, and Afghanistan to name the baby “Han-a.”



[Soundbite] (Afghan Special Contributor) : "I will start working. I will have to work soon to learn Korean fast."



They are adjusting well to life in Korea, but are still worried about their families left back in Afghanistan.



[Soundbite] (Call with Family in Afghanistan) : "(How is your health?) I’m sick. I got some medicine from the hospital a few days ago, but I’m still sick."



Their new year’s wish is for their families back home to be safe.



[Soundbite] (Afghan Special Contributor) : "When I make enough money, I will go live with my family in Afghanistan."



These Afghan special contributors will start leaving the academy in early January to begin their lives in Korea.

LIFE IN KOREA FOR AFGHANS

입력 2022-01-03 15:47:26 수정 2022-01-03 16:46:35 News Today

