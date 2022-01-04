기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party has decided to conduct a sweeping overhaul of its election committee amid drastic drops in public support for its presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon apologized for what he described as his shortcomings.
[Pkg]
The PPP's election committee chief Kim Chong-in announced a plan to overhaul the committee.
[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Election Committee Chief) : "We need to show that the PPP election committee is working hard to meet the demands of the people."
This is a drastic move to address an internal conflict, disputes surrounding Yoon Suk-yeol and his declining public support. It was a sudden unscheduled announcement, without discussions with Yoon.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "(Why are you reshuffling the committee?) ..."
Afterwards, Yoon canceled all his public schedules. Key figures of the committee offered to resign one after another, including committee chairs Kim Byeong-jun and Lee Soo-jung. The party’s floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon and other parliamentary leaders also offered to resign en masse.
[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(PPP Floor Leader) : "I don't blame others. I am to blame. It’s my fault. As floor leader, I have decided to take the initiative in the reform."
Chair Kim Han-gil and vice chair Shin Ji-ye of the New Age Preparation Committee, an organization installed directly under the candidate, also stepped down. Following a ten-hour meeting, Yoon issued an apology. He said it’s all his fault and he sincerely apologizes to the people.
[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Many people worry about the election. I am to blame and it’s all my fault."
At the same time, he stressed it will not take a long time to complete the reform of the committee.
- PPP OVERHAULS ELECTION COMMITTEE
- 입력 2022-01-04 15:19:12
- 수정2022-01-04 16:47:42
