CHEONGWADAE ON HOUSE PRICES

입력 2022-01-04 15:19:13 수정 2022-01-04 16:47:42 News Today

In a radio program today, presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said that the presidential office is close to confident that home prices have begun to stabilize. The remark is in line with President Moon Jae-in’s expressed confidence in housing policies conveyed during his New Year speech on Monday. Moon promised efforts to continue the downward trend in housing prices and also accelerate supply to satisfy real demand.

