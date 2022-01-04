NEW WAYS OF CONDUCTING CEREMONIES News Today 입력 2022.01.04 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The pandemic has profoundly changed the domestic business environment. On the first Monday of 2022, Korea's conglomerates held their New Year ceremonies in the metaverse and stressed the importance of creating new values.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "The New Year ceremony is about to begin. Shall we sign in?"



On the first day at work this year, these employees roam the virtual space of their company using their self-created avatars. The virtual space is the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. This year, the New Year ceremony was held in the metaverse instead of the conventional in-person event in an auditorium.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-sun(Hyundai Motor Chair) : "To achieve sustainable growth, corporations must implement ESG management and establish exemplary communication with society."



[Soundbite] "I hope this year we will take off our masks and show our happy faces."



Virtual New Year ceremonies are becoming increasingly widespread. Headquarters can easily connect with various offices to communicate and discuss future strategies.



[Soundbite] Ku Hyeon-mo(KT CEO) : "We were able to deliver good results because our labor union responded and cooperated in line with our business environment."



This year, the emphasis was on the role of businesses in building a better future and eco-friendly management. Samsung Electronics stressed the importance of customer value, while SK pledged to take the lead in promoting low-carbon, environmentally friendly businesses. LG called for finding the future in valuable customer experience. POSCO stressed environmental, social, and corporate governance. The pandemic has profoundly changed the business climate. Some companies opted to skip official events and replaced them with mini-concerts for their employees.

