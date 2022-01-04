FIRST FISHERIES' AUCTION OF THE YEAR News Today 입력 2022.01.04 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



We will bring you another scene of the New Year. This year’s first auction was held at a fisheries’ cooperative market, wishing good luck for fishermen in the new year. Let’s take a look.



[Pkg]



A fisheries’ co-op market operated in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province. The venue is filled with fresh fish. There are some 5,000 boxes of fish, including the Spanish mackerels, butterfish, and croakers. An auctioneer begins this year’s first auction in an energetic voice. Brokers are vying to purchase quality fish with their unique hand signals. At a corner of the marketplace, a traditional ritual was held to pray for good luck and prosperity in the new year. Having struggled with a drop in hauls and discouraged consumption last year, fishermen all wished that they will bring in ships with a full load of fresh catches this year.



[Soundbite] Cho Woo-hyun(Fishing ship owner) : "I hope overall catches will increase this year to generate profits."



The Yeosu fisheries’co-op auctioned off about 46,000 tons of fish last year. The total amount has dropped 6.3 percent over the past four years. Despite last year’s hardships, the Yeosu co-op started off the new year with a goal to sell 200 billion won worth of fish.



[Soundbite] Cho Young-ki(Yeosu Fisheries’ Cooperative) : "Last year was really tough for all producers, fishermen and brokers. I hope fishermen will bring in ships with a full load of fish and brokers will enjoy a business boom."



Fishermen are sincerely hoping that the good energy of the first auction will continue and help them make greater earnings this year.

