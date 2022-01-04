ADDED VALUES IN DISCARDED PRODUCTS News Today 입력 2022.01.04 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Carbon neutrality and climate change response are the number one priority for businesses these days. Next we take a look at venture firms that discover added value in discarded products.



[Pkg]



A parcel box is emptied and a large hole is cut out along the marked line. In just a few minutes, this carton box, which would have been otherwise discarded as trash, is transformed into a shelter for feral cats.



[Soundbite] Lee Min-jung(Consumer of eco-friendly products) : "Boxes that used to be thrown away are now re-used as cat homes. With so much trash being produced these days, it's a meaningful way to shop."



In this day and age, there is more to recycling than just resource conservation. It also includes a sense of responsibility to help cut down on carbon footprint.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hyun-seok(Wemeet CEO) : "Our business goal is to publicize environmentally-friendly products and minimize environmental hazards."



This venture firm utilizes by-products that are created while making beer and upcycles them as an ingredient for processed food. Instead of throwing them away, which costs money, the firm receives and re-processes them for free before selling them to food manufacturers. Both beer producers and this venture firm can benefit from this kind of collaboration. Moreover, it helps reduce carbon emissions from by-product processing. That's three birds with one stone. As interest in environmental businesses has soared recently, the scope of the Fund-of-Funds investing in eco-friendly venture firms has nearly doubled in the past year. Interest and investment in environmental, social and corporate governance are especially high these days.



[Soundbite] Min Myoung-jun(Reharvest CEO) : "The goal of these funds is ESG. They are growing exponentially because startups and SMEs can only attract money if they implement ESG."



Some 120,000 new venture firms are set up every year. Experts say eco-friendly businesses are gradually becoming mainstream amid this venture boom.

ADDED VALUES IN DISCARDED PRODUCTS

