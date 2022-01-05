N.KOREA FIRES PROJECTILE News Today 입력 2022.01.05 (15:14) 수정 2022.01.05 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea launched this morning a projectile suspected to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea. The South Korean military upped its guard and continues to monitor the situation while analyzing the rocket together with the Americans.



[Pkg]



North Korea launched a projectile toward the East Sea at around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday local time. The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the projectile is suspected to be a ballistic missile. Seoul and Washington's intel authorities are analyzing its specifications and properties such as the projectile type and flight range. The JCS said the allies are working closely to monitor the situation and maintain readiness. The Japan Coast Guard also announced that North Korea fired what could possibly be a ballistic missile. The latest launch is the regime’s first military demonstration of the year. It has been roughly 70 days since the North test-fired a new SLBM from a submarine on October 19th. Previously, Pyongyang announced the outcomes of the Workers’ Party plenary session and a plan to strengthen military power in the New Year by spurring on the development and production of powerful combat technology and equipment for modern warfare. Some speculate that North Korea may have test-launched a missile as a part of its winter military exercise which began early last month.

