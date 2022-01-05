HARRY HARRIS ON END-OF-WAR DECLARATION News Today 입력 2022.01.05 (15:14) 수정 2022.01.05 (17:02)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to an end-of-war declaration pushed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said today that we should ask ourselves what will change the day after the declaration is signed. In a video seminar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, the former ambassador emphasized that an end-of-war declaration is not a peace treaty. He stressed that the U.S. and South Korea must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table, and that dialogue and military readiness must go hand in hand.

HARRY HARRIS ON END-OF-WAR DECLARATION

입력 2022-01-05 15:14:43 수정 2022-01-05 17:02:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to an end-of-war declaration pushed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said today that we should ask ourselves what will change the day after the declaration is signed. In a video seminar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, the former ambassador emphasized that an end-of-war declaration is not a peace treaty. He stressed that the U.S. and South Korea must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table, and that dialogue and military readiness must go hand in hand.