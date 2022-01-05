기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In relation to an end-of-war declaration pushed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said today that we should ask ourselves what will change the day after the declaration is signed. In a video seminar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, the former ambassador emphasized that an end-of-war declaration is not a peace treaty. He stressed that the U.S. and South Korea must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table, and that dialogue and military readiness must go hand in hand.
- HARRY HARRIS ON END-OF-WAR DECLARATION
- 입력 2022-01-05 15:14:43
- 수정2022-01-05 17:02:02
[Anchor Lead]
