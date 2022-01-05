기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HARRY HARRIS ON END-OF-WAR DECLARATION
입력 2022.01.05 (15:14) 수정 2022.01.05 (17:02) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In relation to an end-of-war declaration pushed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said today that we should ask ourselves what will change the day after the declaration is signed. In a video seminar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, the former ambassador emphasized that an end-of-war declaration is not a peace treaty. He stressed that the U.S. and South Korea must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table, and that dialogue and military readiness must go hand in hand.
  • HARRY HARRIS ON END-OF-WAR DECLARATION
    • 입력 2022-01-05 15:14:43
    • 수정2022-01-05 17:02:02
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In relation to an end-of-war declaration pushed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said today that we should ask ourselves what will change the day after the declaration is signed. In a video seminar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, the former ambassador emphasized that an end-of-war declaration is not a peace treaty. He stressed that the U.S. and South Korea must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table, and that dialogue and military readiness must go hand in hand.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!