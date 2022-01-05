DISSOLUTION OF PPP'S ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.01.05 (15:14) 수정 2022.01.05 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has announced the dissolution of his current election committee. He said it failed to meet public expectations and announced the formation of a more working-level style election headquarters. He also made official his parting with election committee chief Kim Chong-in with whom there have been some controversies.



[Pkg]



After two days of contemplation, Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference to announce an overhaul of his election camp. First he offered an apology saying he failed to properly lead the campaign committee and the party, adding he was sorry for causing concern related to family matters. He vowed to start anew with a totally different look and declared the dissolution of the existing campaign committee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I acknowledge the mistakes of our mammoth election campaign that failed to read public sentiment and will make changes."



Yoon said his new camp will consist of young, working-level and competent figures. He named four-term PPP lawmaker Kwon Young-se as the new campaign chief. As for current head Kim Chong-in, Yoon thanked him for his leadership and said he will continue to seek his advice. Kim also announced his departure saying that it's right to part ways if thoughts don't align. He said he sought to revamp the committee to help Yoon’s election but people surrounding the candidate criticized him. He said Yoon’s remark about his honor being hurt also facilitated his decision to quit.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Former PPP Election Committee Chief) : "There is accusation of an abdicated king planning a coup. Why would I stage a coup? If that’s the extent of his political judgment, we can no longer be like-minded partners."



Following the committee’s disbandment, party chairman Lee Jun-seok is also expected to face growing pressure regarding his moves. A meeting between Lee and senior party members on Wednesday afternoon could be a determining factor in Lee’s next course of action.

