LEE'S SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET PLAN News Today 입력 2022.01.05 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



In contrast to the chaotic opposition party, the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung keeps presenting his policies. He again mentioned a supplementary budget plan before the lunar New Year’s holiday while emphasizing the need for damage compensation stemming from prolonged distancing measures.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung held a new year’s press conference. He cited the pandemic, low growth and polarization as current threats and emphasized state assistance as a way to overcome those problems.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Pres. Candidate) : "I will ensure the state bears greater responsibility and provide sufficient compensation to overcome the pandemic. Nobody should unilaterally make sacrifices for the community."



He then officially proposed discussing supplementary budget. This budget plan has a time target of before the lunar New Year’s holiday and a feasible 25 to 30 trillion won in size.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Pres. Candidate) : "It is right to provide as much additional help as we can within a possible scope. Even if we give an extra aid of KRW 100 tn, it doesn’t come near what other countries gave out in assistance up to last year."



Lee again started highlighting the need to provide COVID-19 relief funds to all citizens, an idea which he had given up in late October. For now, sufficient aid for self-employed businessmen is important, but giving spending coupons like local currencies may eventually help boost business revenues.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Pres. Candidate) : "I hope they would look into this idea because it has the dual effect of supporting small businesses and boosting people’s income."



Cheong Wa Dae was reluctant about the idea, pointing out that this is not the time to discuss supplementary budget. However, the ruling party has already begun preparing for it. The Democratic Party holds a meeting of standing committee chairs Wednesday to discuss the extra budget plan. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung continued to play up the unity of the ruling party to solidify his approval rating. Former prime minister and past rival Chung Sye-kyun heads his supporters’ association and former DP leader Lee Nak-yeon accompanied the presidential candidate to Gwangju to preside over a meeting of the united national vision committee.

