OPINIONS ON VACCINE PASS SUSPENSION News Today 입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A court ordered the suspension of the government's vaccine pass mandate for private academies, reading rooms and study cafes on December 4. While many people welcomed the decision, some expressed concerns over possible outbreaks.



[Pkg]



A private English academy in Incheon... Following the court's decision, its students can attend lessons without presenting proof of vaccination.



[Soundbite] Cheon So-yeon(Student) : "I didn't like being forced to get vaccinated. It's much better when we have a choice."



Concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks remain high as classes are held in confined spaces.



[Soundbite] (Student preparing for state exam) : "I am especially worried I might have to quarantine on the day of the exam."



[Soundbite] Hong Soo-min(Seoul resident) : "I think it's safer to get vaccinated, because the Omicron variant is spreading."



The owners of private academies, reading rooms and study cafes welcomed the court's decision. They are calling for coercive virus prevention policies.



[Soundbite] Choi Bu-keum(Association of study cafes and reading rooms) : "At first they gave a hard time to small businesses, and now they are doing it to the general public. It's been two years now."



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-moo(Private Education Association of Korea) : "It's a grave violation of freedom to conduct economic activities, the right of education and the right to learn."



Several other similar lawsuits filed by civic groups and students await verdicts. Other sectors that are currently subject to vaccine pass requirements are also preparing to file suits. It's unclear for now if the vaccine pass requirement for adolescents will be enforced on March 1 as planned. The government is reviewing measures to minimize inconvenience for the public.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "The Disease Control and Prevention Agency is discussing with experts the possibility of expanding exceptions. We will do our best to prevent mishaps."



Authorities are determined to maintain the current framework of virus prevention policies. One of the measures is reducing crowding at cram schools and reading rooms. The Education Ministry plans to encourage more adolescents to get immunized by providing sufficient information to students and their parents.

입력 2022-01-06 15:27:04 수정 2022-01-06 16:45:24

