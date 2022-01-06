기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Pandemic-hit small business owners are receiving the second round of relief payouts starting today. This time, roughly 2.48 million businesses owners will be given one million won for their losses incurred by social distancing rules, business curfews amid the prolonged pandemic. They include 40,000 businesses in the hospitality and tourism industries as well as some 140,000 hairdressers.
- RELIEF PAYOUTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSESE
