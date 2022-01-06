DISBANDMENT OF PPP ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol disbanded his election campaign committee and parted ways with his chief campaign manager Kim Chong-in yesterday. Kim was obviously very displeased while opposition party leader Lee Jun-seok said he would keep his eyes on the situation for now. Let’s take a look at what led the opposition party presidential candidate to strike out on his own.



[Pkg]



The relationship between Kim Chong-in and Yoon Suk-yeol has been rocky ever since the elder statesman fluctuated on joining the election campaign committee. They broke up in just 33 days, with Yoon choosing to stand on his own. The apparent reason for the separation: to reorganize the election campaign committee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I called to thank him and ask for advice in the future."



But most people believe the committee was disbanded in order for Yoon to split from Kim. The PPP presidential candidate likely made up his mind when Kim announced a complete overhaul of the committee without Yoon's consent and made such comments as “the candidate should only act.” One of the nominee's associates said they lost faith in Kim. Kim didn’t hide his own displeasure over the situation.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Former Chief of PPP Election Committee) : "They accused me of acting like an ex-king and scheming a coup. Why would I do that? I can’t support him if his political judgment is that poor."



Once Yoon announced his decision, all scheduled gatherings within the party were postponed or cancelled. For now it seems they want to monitor the response from party members. PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, who had sided with Kim, also said that he would keep his eyes on the changed election committee for now.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Leader) : "The overall direction of reorganization somewhat aligns with what I have been maintaining."



But the uneasy relationship hasn’t been resolved completely, so issues still remain. It remains to be seen whether Yoon himself would change. After all, the discussion of overhauling the election campaign committee started when the candidate's approval rating fell and he made improper remarks.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will say things that people want to hear, not what I want to say. Please give me some time."



Party members are worried that the latest move may have united the conservative supporters but driven away the moderates and younger voters in their 20s and 30s. This is why Yoon is advised to embrace his former rivals in the primary race, such as Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seung-min.

