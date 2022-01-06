SIM SANG-JUNG’S ELECTION PLEDGE News Today 입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Sim Sang-jung is promising to introduce a four-day work week system as one of her key policies. In an appearance on KBS Wednesday night, the Justice Party candidate said she is preparing to help the nation adopt the shorter work week system without cuts in wages. She also called for a reform of the national pension fund, proposing to integrate it with pension funds for retired civil servants or soldiers.



[Pkg]



In an interview with KBS, amid a series of sit-downs with presidential candidates, Sim Sang-jung promoted her key campaign promise, the “four-day work week system” as a way to boost productivity.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "A Korea Development Institute report shows that the shorter work week system can increase productivity by 1.5 times per person. The nation should adopt the four-day work week system without any wage reductions and it is possible."



She also actively supported a reform of the national pension fund. The Justice Party’s presidential candidate said the accumulated deficit of the fund will further increase to place a heavy burden on next generations and it is necessary to frankly discuss its problems and to reform it in a responsible manner.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "I will reveal the actual condition of the fund and let the people pay an appropriate amount of pension contributions. I will also push to integrate it with pension schemes for public officials and soldiers."



Sim criticized the government for making the vaccine pass mandatory in a forceful way. She then stressed that the government should promise to take full responsibility for the lingering aftereffects of COVID-19 vaccines.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "The government should have introduced the vaccine pass after holding sufficient society-wide discussions and dispelling doubts about the vaccines. It also should have promised to provide support."



Regarding gender-based conflicts among those in their 20s and 30s, the liberal candidate denounced politicians for fueling division and discord between genders in order to gain votes.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "Young people feel distressed due to fierce competition and uncertain future. It is because politics has failed to fulfill its role."



To opinions that her current standing is not as solid as the previous presidential election, Shim admitted that her party had fallen short of public expectations in some aspects. But the candidate emphasized she is the one who, with determination, presents solutions to critical issues like social disparities and the climate crisis.

