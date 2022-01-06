기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA REPORTS ON HYPERSONIC MISSILE
입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean state new outlet reports the communist country fired a second hypersonic missile on January 5. The Korea Central News Agency said today that the State Academy of Defense Sciences carried out another hypersonic missile launch on Wednesday, following the first one conducted on September 28. The North re-proved the safety and flight control of the missile and tested its frank maneuvering capability. The KCNA added the missile was successfully separated to hit the target precisely.
