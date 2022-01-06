HURDLES OF WEEKLY WEDNESDAY RALLY News Today 입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been 30 years since the Korean victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery began to hold weekly rallies in front of the former Japanese embassy. But this week they were unable to attend the rally due to health reasons, and they had to give away the site of rallies to conservative groups who staged counter-protests.



[Pkg]



The 1525th Wednesday Rally is held in front of the former Japanese embassy. The first rally dates back to January 8, 1992 and this year marks its 30th anniversary. The protesters are still demanding an apology from the impenitent Japanese government.



[Soundbite] Lee Na-young(The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance) : "It's been 30 years already. Who knew that the Japanese government would just keep dragging its feet?"



Korean victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery, who were always seated in the front row, could not attend this week's really due to their advanced age and the pandemic. They sent a video message instead.



[Soundbite] Lee Ok-seon(Victim of Japanese wartime sexual slavery) : "It was hard to attend rallies every Wednesday, rain or shine."



The 30th anniversary of the Wednesday Rally was marred by a counter-rally staged by extreme conservative groups in front on the Peace Monument across the street from the Japanese embassy. Police troops were dispatched to the scene to keep the situation under control. Civic groups filed a petition to the National Human Rights Commission to complain of police failure to keep the conservative groups from hampering the Wednesday Rally. Lee Yong-soo, one of the victims, is calling for resolving the issue of former "comfort women" while the victims are still alive.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-soo(Victim of Japanese wartime sexual slavery) : "They must realize why they need to apologize for sexual slavery and compensate the victims. Someone needs to teach them. I will take on that role. I'll make sure this issue is brought to the U.N. Committee against Torture."



Only 13 victims of wartime sexual slavery officially registered with the government are still alive.

HURDLES OF WEEKLY WEDNESDAY RALLY

입력 2022-01-06 15:27:05 수정 2022-01-06 16:45:25 News Today

