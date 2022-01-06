POSTPONEMENT OF GRAMMY AWARDS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Organizers of the Grammy Awards have decided to postpone the event scheduled for later this month. The Recording Academy will set and announce a new date for the 64th show. BTS is one of the candidates for the best pop duo/group performance prize.
