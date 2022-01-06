POSTPONEMENT OF GRAMMY AWARDS News Today 입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Organizers of the Grammy Awards have decided to postpone the event scheduled for later this month. The Recording Academy will set and announce a new date for the 64th show. BTS is one of the candidates for the best pop duo/group performance prize.

Organizers of the Grammy Awards have decided to postpone the event scheduled for later this month. The Recording Academy will set and announce a new date for the 64th show. BTS is one of the candidates for the best pop duo/group performance prize.