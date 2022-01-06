기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

POSTPONEMENT OF GRAMMY AWARDS
입력 2022.01.06 (15:27) 수정 2022.01.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Organizers of the Grammy Awards have decided to postpone the event scheduled for later this month. The Recording Academy will set and announce a new date for the 64th show. BTS is one of the candidates for the best pop duo/group performance prize.
  • POSTPONEMENT OF GRAMMY AWARDS
    • 입력 2022-01-06 15:27:05
    • 수정2022-01-06 16:45:25
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Organizers of the Grammy Awards have decided to postpone the event scheduled for later this month. The Recording Academy will set and announce a new date for the 64th show. BTS is one of the candidates for the best pop duo/group performance prize.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!