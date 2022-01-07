YOON AND PPP CHAIR RECONCILE News Today 입력 2022.01.07 (15:29) 수정 2022.01.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and the party chair Lee Jun-seok have made a dramatic reconciliation after a bitter fight. The conflict has led some party members to demand that Lee Jun-seok step down.



[Pkg]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and the party chief Lee Jun-seok hold hands in front of party members. The reconciliation comes 16 days after Lee left the election camp due to disagreements over the way it was run.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Let's pull together to restore our status as the main opposition party."



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "We declare we're one team. I will lead by example during the presidential election committee. I will eat and sleep in my office."



Lee pledged to resign if he ran away again. Yoon said the two of them should leave the past behind.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "The presidential candidate and I will restore mutual trust. I apologize for causing disappointment. I will make up for it by winning the presidential election."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "We are like brothers related by blood. We will always stay dedicated to the People Power Party."



Before this development, the main opposition bloc was in the doldrums all day over whether Lee should step down. The party's general assembly proposed a bill demanding Lee's resignation. Some lawmakers said they couldn't bear this situation anymore and called Lee "arrogant," a "thug" and even a "psychopath." The situation changed abruptly when Yoon showed up at the meeting of Lee and party lawmakers. The two held hands and visited the site of the deadly blaze at a logistics center in Pyeongtaek. Lee personally drove the car, while Yoon rode in the passenger seat in an apparent move to show off their solidarity. Both seem to realize that another disagreement between them could result in losing the presidential election, which is around two months away.

YOON AND PPP CHAIR RECONCILE

입력 2022-01-07 15:29:11 수정 2022-01-07 16:45:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and the party chair Lee Jun-seok have made a dramatic reconciliation after a bitter fight. The conflict has led some party members to demand that Lee Jun-seok step down.



[Pkg]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and the party chief Lee Jun-seok hold hands in front of party members. The reconciliation comes 16 days after Lee left the election camp due to disagreements over the way it was run.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Let's pull together to restore our status as the main opposition party."



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "We declare we're one team. I will lead by example during the presidential election committee. I will eat and sleep in my office."



Lee pledged to resign if he ran away again. Yoon said the two of them should leave the past behind.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "The presidential candidate and I will restore mutual trust. I apologize for causing disappointment. I will make up for it by winning the presidential election."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "We are like brothers related by blood. We will always stay dedicated to the People Power Party."



Before this development, the main opposition bloc was in the doldrums all day over whether Lee should step down. The party's general assembly proposed a bill demanding Lee's resignation. Some lawmakers said they couldn't bear this situation anymore and called Lee "arrogant," a "thug" and even a "psychopath." The situation changed abruptly when Yoon showed up at the meeting of Lee and party lawmakers. The two held hands and visited the site of the deadly blaze at a logistics center in Pyeongtaek. Lee personally drove the car, while Yoon rode in the passenger seat in an apparent move to show off their solidarity. Both seem to realize that another disagreement between them could result in losing the presidential election, which is around two months away.