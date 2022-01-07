AHN VOWS TO REFORM NATIONAL PENSION News Today 입력 2022.01.07 (15:29) 수정 2022.01.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo appeared on KBS News 9 on Thursday and called for reforming the national pension. On a possible joint front with People Power Party contender Yoon Suk-yeol, Ahn said he would become the unified candidate to realize a transfer of power.



[Pkg]



Ahn Cheol-soo first cited 'national unity' as the spirit of the times during his interview with KBS news. He vowed to overcome the current crisis with a spirit of unity and integration.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "Korea overcame crises through a community movement under former President Park Chung-hee and a gold-collection campaign under former President Kim Dae-jung."



On real estate, which the current administration is criticized for, Ahn said the comprehensive real estate holding tax needs a fundamental review from top to bottom.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "The comprehensive real estate tax is no longer a wealth tax but the middle class also pays now. I don't believe this is right. It defeats the original purpose."



He also called for an overhaul of the national pension scheme.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "National pension will dry up by 2055. This means even if people born in 1990 make payments all their lives, state coffers will run out of money the time they turn 65."



He said the fiscal structure of national pension and other pension systems for public officials, soldiers and teachers should be unified in terms of premium and the payment ratio of the state and employers. On the possibility of fielding a joint candidacy with PPP’s Yoon Suk-yeol, Ahn avoided a direct answer. But he said the public should be given the right to choose which candidate has expertise and is without moral issues.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Pres. Candidate) : "I’m running for President to be elected and achieve a power transfer. I believe the current era needs a person with capabilities like mine to get out of the difficult times."



Regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects, Ahn said the government should take responsibility and provide compensation and treatment. He also described Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s pledge to have health insurance cover for hair loss medication as a populist policy, and said a more realistic solution would be to lower the price of generic drugs.

