S. KOREA REPORTS 3,717 NEW CASES
입력 2022.01.07 (15:29) 수정 2022.01.07 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added 3,717 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, some 400 fewer than the previous day, and one thousand less than a week ago. The number of critically ill patients is down 43 to 839 remaining in the 800s for the second day. Also 45 new deaths were reported with the fatality rate at 0.9%. Around 20-thousand people are being treated at home while there is no one waiting for hospital bed vacancy for more than a day.
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea added 3,717 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, some 400 fewer than the previous day, and one thousand less than a week ago. The number of critically ill patients is down 43 to 839 remaining in the 800s for the second day. Also 45 new deaths were reported with the fatality rate at 0.9%. Around 20-thousand people are being treated at home while there is no one waiting for hospital bed vacancy for more than a day.

