N. KOREA ON BEIJING OLYMPICS
입력 2022.01.07 (15:29) 수정 2022.01.07 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has sent a letter to the Chinese Olympic Committee saying it cannot participate in the Beijing Olympics. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency, the letter said North Korea cannot take part due to moves by hostile forces and the pandemic but it would fully support the event. The regime underlined bilateral friendship by pledging to strengthen exchanges between the two countries’ athletes.
