INSPECTION ON LOGISTICS SITE

[Anchor Lead]



A joint inspection is scheduled next week at a logistics construction site in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggido Province where 3 firefighters were killed while battling a blaze. The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said that as the fire was extinguished yesterday night, the structure will undergo safety inspections today and an onsite examination will take place as early as Monday. The police will also question logistics workers and companies involved in the project to verify where safety regulations were observed. Autopsies are also scheduled today or tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death of the three firefighters.

