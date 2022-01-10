FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF VACCINE PASS News Today 입력 2022.01.10 (15:30) 수정 2022.01.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The vaccine pass system started being implemented in department stores and supermarket franchises today. Individuals who have not been vaccinated are restricted from entering those facilities without proof of negative COVID-19 tests. But customers complain about inconvenience and businesses worry if the system will run smoothly.



[Pkg]



A long line of people stand outside this department store. They are waiting to check in with the QR codes on their mobile phones. Shoppers also crowd the outside of supermarkets.



[Soundbite] (Security Personnel at Supermarket) : "Sir, you have to have a QR check-in code or a negative test result next time because the vaccine pass system will be implemented from the 10th."



[Soundbite] (Supermarket Customer (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I don’t know how to do that. I got all three shots though."



Previously, only stores larger than 3,000 square meters have used QR check-in codes or electronic visitors logs. But this has now changed. Starting today only those who got their second dose within six months or those who received booster shots can enter such retail facilities. Additional establishments have been included in the vaccine pass system. However, those who have negative PCR test results issued within the past 48 hours are exempted from this restriction.



[Soundbite] Oh Bo-ram(Goyang Resident (Pregnant)) : "I postponed getting a booster shot until after giving birth. I have to go to supermarkets because there are no traditional markets nearby. It’s frustrating because that will be impossible."



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ja(Incheon Resident) : "Many people with chronic illnesses can’t get vaccines. That means they can’t go outside at all."



The retail industry has doubled QR check-in devices and personnel but still has concerns about actually running the toughened vaccine pass system.



[Soundbite] Koh Sang-beom(Korea chain stores association) : "If the QR check-in server has a glitch, on-site staff wouldn’t be able to deal with it. The government should build more servers or inspect the system regularly."



Complaints from shoppers are likely to rise as multipurpose facilities with multiple entry points plan to open only key entrances.

