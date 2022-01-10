기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul says the government will unveil measures to cope with the highly contagious variant Omicron this week. He announced the plan today quoting experts as saying that Omicron will likely become a dominant variant within one or two months with it's fast spread. According to the headquarters, Omicron as detected in 3.7 percent of COVID-19 cases in the fourth week of December. But the rate rose to 8.8 percent the following week and to 12.5 percent in the first week of the new year. The minister warned the Lunar New Year holiday will likely be a watershed with increasing travels and movements.
- RAPID SURGE IN OMICRON VARIANT
- 입력 2022-01-10 15:30:04
- 수정2022-01-10 16:46:14
