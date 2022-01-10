CANDIDATES’ CAMPAIGN PLEDGES News Today 입력 2022.01.10 (15:30) 수정 2022.01.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential candidates keep outlining their campaign pledges to sway voters. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has presented his policies for temporary workers. PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged a 2 million won monthly wage for servicepeople.



[Pkg]



DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung toured the nation's capital using public transit. He met with job-seekers and part-time workers to hear their concerns and pledged to find solutions to ensure growth recovery.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. candidate) : "The problems of our society and its absurdities are expressed through the young generation. Solving social problems is about solving the problems of young people."



In a social media message, Lee wrote that temporary workers deserve more benefits because of their employment instability. He promised to make it happen if he becomes president. The candidate added that the government of Gyeonggi-do Province already pays extra benefits to its temporary workers. He is calling for expanding the practice to the private sector through incentives. On Monday, Lee attended a meeting with working mothers to devise measures for them. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol outlined his campaign pledges for men in their 20s and 30s. He vowed to strengthen punishment for sex crimes and false accusation of rape, abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and pay 2 million won in monthly wages to those serving the country in the military. This would require 5 trillion won more in state budget. The PPP election committee says the party will secure funds by adjusting budget expenditures.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. candidate) : "Guaranteeing minimum wages for those who serve our country is in line with common sense and fairness."



Regarding criticism that he has no campaign pledges for women yet, Yoon says he will introduce them soon. On Monday Yoon attended the inauguration ceremony of the PPP Incheon election committee and visited the Korea Senior Citizens Association to outline his policies.

